Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has called on residents in the state to remain peaceful throughout the local government election.

He spoke shortly after casting his vote at his polling unit at Shiar Ajiya, unit 001.

He expressed satisfaction with the turnout of voters saying it is impressive and urged contestants to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and be magnanimous in victory.

The All Progressives Congress, APC is not participating in the election citing lack of confidence in the electoral body to conduct a credible election.

Ten political parties are participating in the election across the twenty three local government areas in the state.