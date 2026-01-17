The Sokoto State Government on Friday organised a special prayer gathering aimed at seeking divine support for peace, unity, and progress in Nigeria. The session took place at the Sultan Bello Jumu’at Mosque in Sokoto shortly after the weekly Friday congregational prayers, bringing together religi...

The Sokoto State Government on Friday organised a special prayer gathering aimed at seeking divine support for peace, unity, and progress in Nigeria.

The session took place at the Sultan Bello Jumu’at Mosque in Sokoto shortly after the weekly Friday congregational prayers, bringing together religious leaders, senior government officials, and other prominent personalities.

Leading the prayers, the Chief Imam of the mosque, Sheikh Malami Akwara, offered supplications for national peace and harmony. He prayed for an end to the security and economic challenges confronting the country, asking Allah to grant Nigeria stability and prosperity.

In a similar vein, the Sarkin Malaman Sokoto, Sheikh Yahaya Na Malam Boyi, prayed for wisdom and guidance for Nigeria’s leaders as they work to address the nation’s pressing issues. He also offered prayers for Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, asking for divine strength and direction in his efforts to develop the state.

The event was attended by Governor Aliyu and his deputy, Idris Mohammed Gobir, as well as former Deputy Governor Mukhtar Shagari. Also present were the Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Tukur Bala Bodinga; the Wazirin Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaid; commissioners, lawmakers, traditional title holders, and other political and community leaders.

According to state officials, the prayer session forms part of ongoing initiatives to promote peaceful coexistence and encourage spiritual support for Nigeria’s social and economic wellbeing.

The government expressed optimism that collective prayers and unity of purpose would contribute to overcoming the nation’s current challenges and strengthening national development efforts.