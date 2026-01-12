The Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, has commended the troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army and other security agencies for their gallantry and professionalism in sustaining peace and stability across the State....

The Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, has commended the troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army and other security agencies for their gallantry and professionalism in sustaining peace and stability across the State.

Mr Kefas gave the commendation on Sunday during the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD) 2026 Interdenominational Church Service held at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Anglican Diocese of Jalingo, Mayo Dasa.

He described the Armed Forces as a pillar of national unity and sovereignty, noting that Taraba State continues to benefit from the sacrifices and constitutional duties of the Nigerian Army and the Air Force.

According to the governor, many security challenges would have escalated but for the courage, resilience and commitment of Nigeria’s military personnel.

He reassured serving personnel, veterans and families of fallen heroes of the Taraba State Government’s continued support, stressing improved welfare, collaboration with security agencies and the importance of intelligence sharing and community cooperation.

In his address, the Commander 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, paid tribute to officers and soldiers who lost their lives in defence of the nation and reassured their families of the military’s and the nation’s constitutional support.

He commended troops of 6 Brigade for their discipline, professionalism and courage in ongoing operations within Taraba State.

Brigadier General Uwa also appreciated the Taraba State Government, sister security agencies and families of troops for their sustained support, affirming that the sacrifices made in service to the nation would always be honoured.