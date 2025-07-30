The Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps, also known as So-Safe Corps, has apprehended a notorious ex-convict, Paul James, for allegedly stealing motorcycles in Ogun State....

The Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps, also known as So-Safe Corps, has apprehended a notorious ex-convict, Paul James, for allegedly stealing motorcycles in Ogun State.

According to a press statement issued by the State Commander of the Corps, Commander (Dr) Soji Ganzallo, through the Office of the Director of Information and Public Relations, Assistant Commander Moruf Yusuf, the arrest was made by operatives of the Oke-Ogun Area Command while on routine patrol.

The statement explained that the officers spotted the suspect, Paul James, 32, an okada rider and resident of 32 Fayegbami Street, Ileese-Awo, Abeokuta, along Igbo-Ora Road. His suspicious behavior prompted officers to request his motorbike documents. James left under the pretense of retrieving the documents but failed to return.

He was later traced to Idi-Ori in Abeokuta North Local Government Area, where officers discovered another motorbike in his possession. He confessed to stealing both motorcycles from Abule-Ilede in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State, where his mother resides.

Commander Ganzallo further revealed that the Corps also arrested his accomplice, Alex Emmanuel, 31, of 16 Surulere Street, Ileese-Awo, Abeokuta. Emmanuel’s role, according to investigations, was to help sell the stolen motorcycles to prospective buyers.

During preliminary investigation, Paul James admitted to previous thefts, including stealing a motorbike in 2019 at Tobolo which he sold to a man named Sulaiman at Ita-Oshin. He also confessed to a 2013 theft at Ologun Eru Area in Ibadan, selling the motorbike to a friend, Ifa Ogunlana.

The So-Safe Commander stated that the recent items recovered from the suspects include two unregistered Bajaj motorcycles, one itel Android phone, and two small phones—all reportedly stolen from Ibarapa North.

The suspects and the recovered items have been handed over to the Nigeria Police Force, Zonal Dragon Tactical Unit at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta for further investigation and possible prosecution.