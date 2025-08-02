Slovenia has banned the import, export and transit of weapons to and from Israel, becoming the first European Union member state to do so in a bid to pressure the Israeli government over its war in Gaza. Serious violations of international law have been committed by Israel, according to Slovenian Pr...

Slovenia has banned the import, export and transit of weapons to and from Israel, becoming the first European Union member state to do so in a bid to pressure the Israeli government over its war in Gaza.

Serious violations of international law have been committed by Israel, according to Slovenian Premier Robert Golob, who announced the move late Thursday, saying that Palestinians are “dying because humanitarian aid is systematically denied them.”

This is not the first time the 2.1 million-person Alpine nation has taken action against Israel before other bloc members, hoping to pressure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt Middle East attacks.

Golob has called for specific EU-wide actions against Israel on numerous occasions. He stated that “it is the duty of every responsible state to take action, even if it means taking a step before others.” “Internal disagreements and disunity” on the matter in Brussels, he claimed, have caused those efforts to fail.

Last month Ljubljana became the first EU member to declare two Israeli politicians — National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich — personae non gratae. That move was later followed by the Netherlands.

Slovenia recognised Palestine as an independent state in 2024, following Spain, Ireland and Norway.

In late July, French President Emmanuel Macron said he’d do the same, provoking backlash from Israel and officials in the government of US President Donald Trump.