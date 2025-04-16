Prime Minister of Slovak, Robert Fico has announced that he will travel to Moscow on May 9 to participate in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, despite threats from EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas.

Fico, known for his pro-Kremlin sentiments, has often stated that he will join military parades in the Russian capital on May 9 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat.

“Any participation in the 9 May parades or celebrations in Moscow will not be taken lightly on the European side, considering that Russia is really waging a full-scale war in Europe,” Kaja Kallas told reporters in Luxembourg.

Fico said “Mrs. Kallas’ warning and threats are disrespectful, and I protest against them.

“I am going to Moscow on May 9. Is Kallas’ warning blackmail or a declaration that I will face repercussions upon my return? I do not know, but I do know that it is 2025, not 1939.”

According to Fico, Kallas’ statement underscores the need for a debate on the essence of democracy within the European Union.

The he criticized the EU’s approach to presidential elections in Romania and France, as well as the Maidan-type unrest the West is orchestrating in Georgia and Serbia.

Fico stated in a statement that he is the lawful prime minister of Slovakia, a sovereign country, and that no one can tell him where to go or where not to go.

Fico said he will travel to Moscow to honour the Red Army soldiers who liberated his country and other victims of the Nazis.

The Kremlin has used the annual Victory Day celebrations to tout its battlefield prowess, and Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed Russian troops fighting in Ukraine as “heroes” at last year’s event.

Slovakia’s prime minister returned to power last year after his socialist party, Smer, won elections on a pro-Moscow platform.

Since then, he has withdrawn his country’s military backing for Ukraine, criticized EU sanctions on Russia, clashed with Kyiv over Russian gas passing through the country, and pledged to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO.

Unlike many Western politicians, Fico has not been to Kyiv since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion more than three years ago.

His government has faced ongoing protests against its policies, most recently over a proposed law targeting non-governmental organizations (NGOs), raising fears of a Russian-style crackdown.