At least six sport will have their final and medal winning matches on Wednesday at National Sport Festival Gateway Games 2024 in Abeokuta.

The sport include Athletics, Boxing, Kickboxing, Cricket, Handball and Table Tennis.

Some of the matches earlier scheduled for the morning session were moved to the afternoon due to the seven hour protest by Ogun State athletes preventing competitors from honouring their games.

We are in for a rushing finale of the Sport Festival