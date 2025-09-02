Six people have died and nine others injured in a road accident at Ibeju Bus Stop along the Lekki–Epe Expressway in Lagos....

Six people have died and nine others injured in a road accident at Ibeju Bus Stop along the Lekki–Epe Expressway in Lagos.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed that the crash, which occurred on Tuesday, involved a blue Volvo FL6 truck carrying wooden planks and a white commercial bus with registration number AKD 336 YD.

The dead included two men, three women and a child. Nine survivors—three men and six women—were rescued by LASTMA officials with the support of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Police Force and the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps.

They were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Epe, and Hammond Hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the FMC morgue. Four other passengers escaped unhurt.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the crash was caused by excessive speeding and reckless driving.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed condolences to the victims’ families and cautioned motorists against speeding, especially during the Ember Months when traffic volume is usually high.

He said road accidents were not the result of mystical forces but of human error and recklessness. “Speed thrills, but ultimately kills,” he warned.

Mr Bakare-Oki commended the quick response of emergency agencies and stressed that road safety is a shared responsibility between traffic authorities and road users.