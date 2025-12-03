A fatal road accident along the Lokoja–Okene highway claimed the lives of six people, who were passengers returning from the 2025 International Day of Persons with Disabilities commemoration held in Lokoja, Kogi State. Thirteen other passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries in the crash an...

A fatal road accident along the Lokoja–Okene highway claimed the lives of six people, who were passengers returning from the 2025 International Day of Persons with Disabilities commemoration held in Lokoja, Kogi State.

Thirteen other passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries in the crash and were rushed to different hospitals for treatment, with eyewitnesses confirming the bus was conveying participants who had attended the event when the accident occurred.

The incident has thrown many families into mourning, with several communities struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of their loved ones.

In a reaction, the Kogi State Government described the tragedy as devastating and extended condolences to the families of the deceased. It said the incident has brought deep sorrow to the people of the state.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo said Governor Usman Ododo has directed that the medical bills of all injured victims be fully covered by the government.

The government called for prayers for the repose of the souls of those who died and for the speedy recovery of the survivors.

TVC previously reported that a fatal road crash at Majidun, inward Ogolonto on Ikorodu Road, has left one person dead and six others seriously injured.

The incident occurred in the early hours on [insert date] near the MRS Filling Station, involving a Volkswagen commercial bus (registration EPE 494 XM) and a stationary tipper truck.