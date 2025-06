Simone Inzaghi has decided to leave Inter Milan and accept an offer to become head coach of Al Hilal.

The news comes three days after Inter lost the Champions League final to Paris St Germain.

He had been widely expected to leave Inter Milan following reports that he was intalks to take over as the Coach of the big spending Saudi Arabian side.

They also tried to lure Manchester United Captain, Bruno Fernandes, with a lucrative contract to also take part in the Club World Cup.