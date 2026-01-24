Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Abuja after a week-long diplomatic and economic mission to Guinea and Switzerland, declaring that Nigeria has reclaimed a frontline role in global and regional policy discussions. According to a statement from Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant t...

Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Abuja after a week-long diplomatic and economic mission to Guinea and Switzerland, declaring that Nigeria has reclaimed a frontline role in global and regional policy discussions.

According to a statement from Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Shettima landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Saturday after representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the inauguration of Guinea’s President, Mamadi Doumbouya, and leading Nigeria’s delegation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos.

Nkwocha said the engagements highlighted Nigeria’s renewed commitment to regional solidarity in West Africa and its determination to reposition the economy under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In Conakry, Shettima reaffirmed Nigeria’s leadership within ECOWAS while exploring new opportunities for bilateral cooperation, particularly in agriculture and manufacturing.

From Guinea, the Vice President traveled to Davos, where he led the Nigerian delegation to the 2026 WEF. A major highlight was the commissioning of Nigeria House Davos—the country’s first-ever sovereign pavilion on the Davos Promenade. The pavilion will serve as a permanent investment hub, showcasing opportunities in solid minerals, agriculture, and the digital economy.

At a high-level WEF session titled “When Food Becomes Security,” Shettima outlined Nigeria’s new national food security framework, emphasizing agriculture as a strategic pillar of national security and macroeconomic stability.

He also joined former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and Finance Minister Wale Edun to advance the Accra Reset Initiative, which promotes African industrialisation driven by domestic capital and local value chains rather than foreign aid.

On the economic front, Shettima assured investors that Nigeria’s macroeconomic indicators are stabilizing, citing a projected 4.4% GDP growth in 2026 and a decline in inflation to 12.94%. He added that Nigeria is on the verge of becoming a net exporter of refined petroleum products, anchored by the Dangote Refinery, alongside growing exports of digital talent.