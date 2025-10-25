Commodore Shettima Mohammed Shagir has been elected as the new President of the Nigeria Shooting Federation (NSF), tasked with leading the organization for the next four years. The election, held on Saturday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja (Package B), was conducted in an atmosphere de...

Commodore Shettima Mohammed Shagir has been elected as the new President of the Nigeria Shooting Federation (NSF), tasked with leading the organization for the next four years.

The election, held on Saturday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja (Package B), was conducted in an atmosphere described as transparent, peaceful, and participatory.

Commodore Shettima secured 8 votes, defeating Commodore Ayodele, who received 6 votes.

In his post-election address, Commodore Shettima thanked his supporters, noting that their backing played a pivotal role in his victory.

He emphasised that his drive to lead the Federation stems from a strong commitment to restructuring and professionalizing shooting sports in Nigeria, while also promoting youth empowerment at the grassroots level.

READ ALSO: 11 federations petition Dalung over dissolution

“As I take on this new responsibility, my vision is to strengthen and expand the shooting community, not only within Nigeria but also across the Middle East,” he said.

He further outlined his priorities, emphasising unity and collaboration within the Federation:

“My first priority is unity—bringing everyone together so we can collectively move the Shooting Federation forward and achieve success in both local and international competitions. We’ll begin by engaging with our members, listening to their needs, ideas, and aspirations, so together we can chart the right course for the future of our sport.”

Commodore Shettima’s election marks a renewed focus on growth, inclusivity, and competitive excellence for shooting sports in Nigeria, with plans to develop talent and expand participation nationwide.