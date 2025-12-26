Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has been conferred a fresh chieftaincy title barely a week after his installation as the Okanlomo of Yorubaland by Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade. Tinubu jr was installed as the Okanlòmo of Eyọ, Ọba Alakẹtẹ Pupa, Laba Ẹkun in Lagos Sta...

Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has been conferred a fresh chieftaincy title barely a week after his installation as the Okanlomo of Yorubaland by Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade.

Tinubu jr was installed as the Okanlòmo of Eyọ, Ọba Alakẹtẹ Pupa, Laba Ẹkun in Lagos State on Friday, a day after the Christmas celebration.

His wife, Layal Tinubu, also received a complementary title during the ceremony held in Lagos.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while congratulating the couple on Friday, described it as a reflection of service, character, and commitment to culture and the people of Lagos.

He wrote, “I warmly congratulate Barrister Oluwaseyi Tinubu @STinubu on his installation as the Okanlòmo of Eyọ Ọba Alakẹtẹ Pupa, Laba Ẹkun.”

He added, “This honour reflects service, character, and commitment to our culture and people.

“I wish him continued strength and clarity as he carries the responsibilities and expectations that come with this new role.”