A joint security operation comprising officials of the Special Anti-Cult Squad (SPACS) Enugu-Ukwu and Agunechemba Vigilante Operatives has arrested seven suspected members of a cult group during an initiation ceremony at Obinagu, Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to a publication by Eons intelligence, a media organisation known for spotlighting criminal incidents, the suspects were arrested on Sunday during initiation of new members, projected for participation in the November governorship election in the state.

The statement read, “The arrest, which took place in the early hours of Sunday, October 26, 2025, is part of ongoing efforts to curb cult-related violence and maintain peace ahead of the November 8 governorship election.

“Recovered items from the scene include a 25-litre keg containing a red liquid substance, ritual cloth, two wooden drums, and footwear belonging to the suspects and their accomplices.”

It added, “The suspects, all males, were identified as Ugorji Emmanuel (29), Ogamba Chinuike Anthony (22), Chibuzor Agudiegu (25), Destiny Okasi (22), Udewulu Nzube (19), Ifeanyi Anikpe (21), and Sunday Akuma (20).

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the group was allegedly being groomed for election thuggery in Njikoka and Anaocha LGAs. Some members fled during the raid, but security forces have launched a manhunt to apprehend them.”

“Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, reaffirmed the command’s zero tolerance for cultism and political violence, warning that any acts capable of breaching public peace will be met with decisive action.

“He urged parents, youth leaders, and community heads to discourage cultism and report suspicious activities to security agencies,” the statement concluded.