Afrobeats stars Seun Kuti and Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, have put an end to their public feud, making peace after months of tension stemming from differing views on the 2023 presidential election. The dispute started when Kuti criticised Labour Party candidate Peter Obi, prompting a respo...

Afrobeats stars Seun Kuti and Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, have put an end to their public feud, making peace after months of tension stemming from differing views on the 2023 presidential election.

The dispute started when Kuti criticised Labour Party candidate Peter Obi, prompting a response from Okoye and triggering a heated exchange on social media.

The two musicians were recently spotted embracing at a Lagos nightclub, signaling the end of their rift. Kuti remarked, “We are artistes, we can’t be fighting over politicians,” a sentiment with which Okoye reportedly agreed.