President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the winners of Saturday’s elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Kano and Rivers States.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday conducted elections across the six area councils of the FCT, alongside by-elections in the Ahoada East II and Khana II state constituencies of Rivers State, and the Kano Municipal and Ungogo constituencies in Kano State.

In a statement released Sunday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, President Tinubu urged the winners to lead with humility, patriotism, and dedication, stressing the need to view their mandate as a sacred trust from the people.

He commends the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for his remarkable achievements in the territory, which have yielded political dividends to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President congratulates the APC national leadership, Kano and Rivers leaderships, and all members of the party on the victories at the polls.

President Tinubu lauds INEC, security agencies, and voters for the peaceful and successful conduct of the elections.

He further commends the courage and discipline displayed by all the contestants, stating that democracy is enriched with the vibrancy of participation and competition.

President Tinubu affirms that the successful conduct of the elections further strengthens democratic culture and institutions and calls on INEC to continue improving its efforts to deliver even more exemplary electoral processes.

TVC News previously reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has charged voters, security agencies, and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to maintain absolute orderliness during Saturday’s polls across the Federal Capital Territory, Kano, and Rivers States.

INEC will conduct elections in the six area councils of the FCT and bye-elections in the Ahoada East II and Khana II State constituencies of Rivers State, and in the Kano Municipal and Ungogo constituencies in Kano State.