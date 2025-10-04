Toluwani Odukoya, Associate Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, has shared how a difficult season marked by personal loss and the end of her marriage reshaped her faith and solidified her journey into ministry. In a candid interview with Truthtable, posted on her personal YouTube channel o...

Toluwani Odukoya, Associate Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, has shared how a difficult season marked by personal loss and the end of her marriage reshaped her faith and solidified her journey into ministry.

In a candid interview with Truthtable, posted on her personal YouTube channel on Thursday, the 40-year-old pastor revealed for the first time that she is separated from her husband, a situation she described as deeply transformative.

“I’ll say I’m separated. Most of you don’t know I’m separated and that’s actually defined or has shaped my life. It was circumstances beyond my control,” she said.

Opening up about her marriage, Odukoya compared the pain of separation to bereavement, noting that the emotional toll was compounded by a string of family tragedies.

Between 2021 and 2023, she lost her stepmother, her father’s twin sister, and eventually, her father, the late Senior Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

Reflecting on the end of her marriage, she emphasised that separation does not equate to failure or fault on either side.

“My ex-husband is a great man… but if God doesn’t ordain you guys to be together and you force-fit yourselves, the likelihood of staying together is very low,” she explained.

Despite the emotional turbulence, Toluwani said she leaned into her faith and ultimately accepted the pastoral calling she once questioned.

“When the call came, I told God, ‘You know all the baggage I’m trying to navigate. But if You call me to serve, then maybe you’ve put something in me.’ I just decided to keep my eyes on Jesus,” she recounted.

Support from her family, particularly her late father and her siblings, played a pivotal role in helping her stay grounded during those challenging years. “My dad fought for me. My family encouraged me. That embrace added to my self-esteem and self-worth,” she said.

The Odukoya family has been at the heart of The Fountain of Life Church since its founding. After the passing of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya on August 7, 2023, in the United States, his son, Jimmy Odukoya, succeeded him as the Senior Pastor, serving alongside Toluwani in leadership.