The 2nd Edition of the Senator Tokunbo Abiru Mixed Team Table Tennis Championship ended in thrilling fashion at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, with Team Oyo emerging as overall champions. The unseeded Oyo team—led by Wasiu Azeez and Halima Hussein—stunned the crowd ...

The 2nd Edition of the Senator Tokunbo Abiru Mixed Team Table Tennis Championship ended in thrilling fashion at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, with Team Oyo emerging as overall champions.

The unseeded Oyo team—led by Wasiu Azeez and Halima Hussein—stunned the crowd by defeating top-seeded sides from Lagos, Edo, and Kwara to reach the finals, where they overpowered Bayelsa to clinch gold.

The final clash kept spectators on the edge of their seats. Oyo grabbed an early lead in the mixed doubles before Bayelsa’s Hope Udoaka leveled the tie. Azeez then turned the tide, coming from behind to beat Samuel Boboye 3-1, while Hussein and her doubles partner, Khadijat Okanlawon, sealed Oyo’s victory in a commanding fashion.

Kwara claimed bronze after a convincing 3-0 win over Lagos Team 2 in the third-place match, as the tournament’s total prize pool hit ₦5.5 million.

Senator Tokunbo Abiru, who co-founded the SAIL Empowerment Foundation with his wife, Feyisola, commended the athletes for their spirited performances. “This tournament has shown that when we create the right environment, talent flourishes and excellence thrives,” he said.

He praised the passion and sportsmanship displayed by all teams and emphasized the role of sports in building unity and character among youths.

Abiru also expressed gratitude to the technical partners and officials who contributed to the success of the championship, while assuring fans that the next edition would be “bigger, better, and more inclusive.” They include Barrister Wahid Enitan Oshodi, President ITTF Africa, ; Dr. Kweku Tandoh, ITTF Africa Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Ferdinard Sounou, ITTF Africa Regional Vice President (West); Dr. Adesoji Tayo, President of the Nigerian Table Tennis Federation (NTTF); and Mr. Deji Abisola, Chief Impact Officer of the SAIL Empowerment Foundation.

“Your efforts have made this tournament not only successful but memorable,” he added.

Deji Abisola, Chief Impact Officer of the SAIL Empowerment Foundation, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to empowering young Nigerians through sports, technology, and entrepreneurship.