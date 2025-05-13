Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has told the federal high court in Abuja that she was not accorded a fair hearing before the Senate decided to suspend her.

At the resumed sitting of a suit filed by the suspended senator against the National Assembly, the Senate, the president of the senator and Senator Neda Imasuem, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct, she said she was suspended unjustly.

The suit was reassigned to Justice Binta Nyako after Justice Obiorah Egwuatu recused himself from the matter due to allegations of bias against him.