The Nigerian Senate has intensified efforts to overhaul the country’s agricultural colleges and research institutions, reaching out to key international partners to drive reforms, technology transfer and fresh investments. The initiative, led by the Senate Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions, involves strategic engagements with countries including Malaysia, Brazil, China,…...

The Nigerian Senate has intensified efforts to overhaul the country’s agricultural colleges and research institutions, reaching out to key international partners to drive reforms, technology transfer and fresh investments.

The initiative, led by the Senate Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions, involves strategic engagements with countries including Malaysia, Brazil, China, Germany, India and the United Kingdom, as well as the European Union.

Chairman of the committee, Sharafadeen Alli, disclosed this during a series of high-level visits to diplomatic missions in Abuja, stressing the National Assembly’s determination to harness global expertise to boost productivity, build capacity and create jobs in the agricultural sector.

According to him, the engagements form part of preparations for the maiden National Legislative Summit and Expo on Agricultural Colleges and Research Institutions scheduled for May 11 to 13 at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) in Ibadan, Oyo State.

A statement issued in Abuja said the summit aims to mobilise international support, strengthen institutional frameworks and showcase innovations capable of accelerating Nigeria’s agricultural transformation.

Alli explained that the committee is deliberately forging alliances with leading agricultural nations to promote research collaboration, mechanisation and the adoption of modern farming techniques.

During a visit to the Malaysian High Commission, he highlighted Malaysia’s global leadership in palm oil production, noting that Nigeria could benefit from its expertise in agro-industrial development and value chain optimisation.

At the European Union Delegation, the lawmaker welcomed ongoing interventions in Nigeria’s agricultural sector, particularly in oil palm research, and called for deeper collaboration to tackle climate change, soil degradation and food security challenges.

Engagements with the Brazilian Embassy focused on replicating Brazil’s success in mechanisation, irrigation and yield improvement, while discussions with Chinese and German representatives centred on agricultural engineering, precision farming and research-driven innovation.

At the Indian High Commission, talks focused on agro-technology, research exchange and capacity building, especially in smallholder farming.

Further meetings with officials at the British High Commission and Paraguayan representatives explored opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation in agricultural education, research funding and institutional reforms.

Alli emphasised that agriculture remains central to Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda, with significant potential for job creation, poverty reduction and rural development.

He reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to enacting legislation that would deepen partnerships, promote innovation and drive sustainable reforms across the sector.

The senator also urged diplomatic missions to actively participate in the forthcoming summit, expressing confidence that its outcome would shape policy direction and provide a roadmap for revitalising agricultural institutions nationwide.

The Nigerian Senate has intensified efforts to overhaul the country’s agricultural colleges and research institutions, reaching out to key international partners to drive reforms, technology transfer and fresh investments.

The initiative, led by the Senate Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions, involves strategic engagements with countries including Malaysia, Brazil, China, Germany, India and the United Kingdom, as well as the European Union.

Chairman of the committee, Sharafadeen Alli, disclosed this during a series of high-level visits to diplomatic missions in Abuja, stressing the National Assembly’s determination to harness global expertise to boost productivity, build capacity and create jobs in the agricultural sector.

According to him, the engagements form part of preparations for the maiden National Legislative Summit and Expo on Agricultural Colleges and Research Institutions scheduled for May 11 to 13 at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) in Ibadan, Oyo State.

A statement issued in Abuja said the summit aims to mobilise international support, strengthen institutional frameworks and showcase innovations capable of accelerating Nigeria’s agricultural transformation.

Alli explained that the committee is deliberately forging alliances with leading agricultural nations to promote research collaboration, mechanisation and the adoption of modern farming techniques.

During a visit to the Malaysian High Commission, he highlighted Malaysia’s global leadership in palm oil production, noting that Nigeria could benefit from its expertise in agro-industrial development and value chain optimisation.

At the European Union Delegation, the lawmaker welcomed ongoing interventions in Nigeria’s agricultural sector, particularly in oil palm research, and called for deeper collaboration to tackle climate change, soil degradation and food security challenges.

Engagements with the Brazilian Embassy focused on replicating Brazil’s success in mechanisation, irrigation and yield improvement, while discussions with Chinese and German representatives centred on agricultural engineering, precision farming and research-driven innovation.

At the Indian High Commission, talks focused on agro-technology, research exchange and capacity building, especially in smallholder farming.

Further meetings with officials at the British High Commission and Paraguayan representatives explored opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation in agricultural education, research funding and institutional reforms.

Alli emphasised that agriculture remains central to Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda, with significant potential for job creation, poverty reduction and rural development.

He reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to enacting legislation that would deepen partnerships, promote innovation and drive sustainable reforms across the sector.

The senator also urged diplomatic missions to actively participate in the forthcoming summit, expressing confidence that its outcome would shape policy direction and provide a roadmap for revitalising agricultural institutions nationwide.