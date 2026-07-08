The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced that it will begin enforcing sanctions against companies that fail to comply with statutory requirements on information contained in business letters from August 1, 2026. The Commission disclosed this in a post on its official X page on Wednesday, stating that the enforcement…...

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced that it will begin enforcing sanctions against companies that fail to comply with statutory requirements on information contained in business letters from August 1, 2026.

The Commission disclosed this in a post on its official X page on Wednesday, stating that the enforcement would apply to companies registered under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 in line with Sections 304(1), 304(2) and 304(1)(c) of the Act.

The post reads in part, “The Commission wishes to inform the General Public, Esteemed Customers, and in particular, Companies registered under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, that commencing the 1st day of August 2026, the Commission shall enforce the full application of the requirements of sections 304(1) & (2) and (1)(c) of the Act with respect to company business letters with attendant sanctions for non-compliance.

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“Companies are to note that the Act requires every company so registered to state in legible characters on its business letters, the present forename or initials and surname; any former forename and surname; and nationality of every non-Nigerian director as well as the company’s name and registration number.

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The Commission remains, committed to transparency, accountability and customer satisfaction as it strives to build a more resilient and responsive corporate regulatory environment.”