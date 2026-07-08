Adeniyi Adeyemi, who describes himself as the Director-General of the controversial Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), has claimed he never met the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, in person either before or after his controversial appointment. Speaking during an interview with social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, popularly…...

Adeniyi Adeyemi, who describes himself as the Director-General of the controversial Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), has claimed he never met the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, in person either before or after his controversial appointment.

Speaking during an interview with social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, on Tuesday, Adeyemi said all his interactions relating to Gbajabiamila were facilitated by his late associate, Dolapo Tanimola.

“I would not say he (Gbajabiamila) is lying, and I won’t say he is telling the truth. That is why I requested at my press conference and pleaded with the President to set up an investigative panel to look into this whole issue and unravel the truth to know who is involved.

“I think three times I have spoken with Gbajabiamila, through my late friend, Dolapo Tanimola,” Adeyemi said.

Asked whether the conversations were held via video call, he replied, “No, it was not on video call.”

Adeyemi also said he possessed documentary evidence to support his claims regarding his purported appointment and expressed readiness to cooperate with investigators.

“I am willing and ready to help security agencies or the panel by Mr President to unravel the truth. In fact, any moment from now, I will go to the DSS or police to submit all the documents I have to help them investigate and look into this matter.

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“I will go any moment from now. I will go to authenticate and verify my document and unravel the truth,” he said.

Adeyemi also questioned the Presidency’s June 11 disclaimer distancing itself from the PFIPC, maintaining that the circumstances surrounding his purported appointment should be independently investigated.

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The Presidency had in June distanced Gbajabiamila from the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, insisting that no such organisation exists under the current administration.

Gbajabiamila also denied meeting Adeyemi and threatened a N10bn defamation suit against him over allegations of murder and bribery.

On Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu directed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to investigate the controversy surrounding the alleged council and submit its findings within 30 days.