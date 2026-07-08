British wildcard Arthur Fery continued his dream run at Wimbledon on Wednesday, defeating Flavio Cobolli in straight sets to reach the semi-finals, where he will face French Open champion Alexander Zverev. According to AFP, the world number 114 produced a dominant display to beat the Roland Garros runner-up 6-4, 7-6…...

British wildcard Arthur Fery continued his dream run at Wimbledon on Wednesday, defeating Flavio Cobolli in straight sets to reach the semi-finals, where he will face French Open champion Alexander Zverev.

According to AFP, the world number 114 produced a dominant display to beat the Roland Garros runner-up 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0, becoming the first Wimbledon wildcard to reach the men’s semi-finals since Goran Ivanisevic lifted the title in 2001.

The victory leaves Fery just two wins away from becoming the first British man to win the Wimbledon singles title since Andy Murray’s triumph in 2016.

“It gets better and better every match. It’s incredible. I just can’t believe it,” Fery said to his adoring new fans, who created a partisan atmosphere on Centre Court.

The 23-year-old also became the third-lowest ranked man since 1985 to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals, following Vladimir Voltchkov in 2000 and Ivanisevic in 2001.

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Fery revealed after the match that Britain’s Queen Camilla, who watched from the Royal Box, congratulated him on his victory.

“I told her it was my birthday on Sunday, so it would be great to play the Wimbledon final on my birthday,” he said.

In the other men’s quarter-final, second seed Alexander Zverev cruised past sixth seed Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 to book his maiden Wimbledon semi-final.

The German ended a seven-match losing streak against the American and advanced beyond the last 16 at the All England Club for the first time in his career.

“I’m extremely happy to be in the semi-finals, especially against Taylor who I hadn’t beaten in two years,” he said.

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Zverev also became only the third German man in the Open era to reach the semi-finals at all four Grand Slam tournaments, joining Boris Becker and Michael Stich.

“It’s a dream come true to finally play well at Wimbledon, I’ve waited a long time for it,” he added.

The 29-year-old will take on Fery on Friday for a place in the final.

“I’m very happy to play him in the semi-finals, it’s going to be a great atmosphere,” said Zverev of facing Fery.