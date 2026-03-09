The Senate Minority Leader, Lere Oyewumi, has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Accord Party. ‎Oyewunmi, a senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, registered with the Accord Party in Ward 9, Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State. Two senators and three memb...

The Senate Minority Leader, Lere Oyewumi, has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Accord Party.

‎Oyewunmi, a senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, registered with the Accord Party in Ward 9, Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State.

Two senators and three members of the House of Representatives from the state had earlier, in 2025, pitched their tent with the All Progressives Congress (APC) after leaving the PDP.

‎Oyewunmi declared his decision amid the leadership crisis within the PDP and the serial legal battles following the disputed National Convention held in Ibadan.

An Appeal Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, upheld a judgment barring the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from validating the People’s Democratic Party National Convention held in Ibadan in November.

A Federal High Court in Ibadan had previously nullified the November 15, 2025, National Convention and its outcomes, setting aside the election of the new executives and barring them from parading themselves as national officers of the party.

Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was elected as the PDP National Chairman following a tense and highly controversial national convention held in Ibadan.

The court barred Turaki and others from parading themselves as national officers of the PDP.