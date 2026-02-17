The Senate is currently in a closed-door session considering fresh amendments to the Electoral Act, following a motion for rescission and re-committal of the Electoral Act, 2022 Repeal and Re-enactment Bill, 2026. The motion, sponsored by Senate Leader Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, seeks to jettison asp...

The Senate is currently in a closed-door session considering fresh amendments to the Electoral Act, following a motion for rescission and re-committal of the Electoral Act, 2022 Repeal and Re-enactment Bill, 2026.

The motion, sponsored by Senate Leader Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, seeks to jettison aspects of the bill earlier passed by the National Assembly and return it to the Committee of the Whole for comprehensive reconsideration.

Lawmakers say the move became necessary after a critical review revealed that the 360-day statutory notice for elections could result in the 2027 Presidential and National Assembly polls falling within the holy month of Ramadan.

Concerns raised by the Muslim community prompted calls for adjustments to enable the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, review and, where necessary, revise its timetable to avoid potential disruptions to voter participation and logistics.

The Senate also identified multiple technical inconsistencies across several clauses of the bill, including cross-referencing and internal drafting issues, which were flagged by a joint technical committee comprising members of both chambers, legislative clerks, and legal drafting experts.

Leading debate under Order 1(b) of the Senate Standing Orders, the Senate Leader said the chamber is exercising its constitutional authority to regulate its proceedings and ensure the electoral framework promotes inclusivity, administrative efficiency, and public confidence.

The Senate has now resolved to rescind its earlier decision and re-commit the bill for thorough review and necessary amendments.