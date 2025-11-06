The National Assembly has confirmed Dr Kingsley Ude, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria from Enugu State, as a Minister of the Federal Republic. The confirmation followed a screening session on the floor of the 10th Senate assembly on Thursday. Born in 1978, Ude previously served as the Attorney General a...

The National Assembly has confirmed Dr Kingsley Ude, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria from Enugu State, as a Minister of the Federal Republic.

The confirmation followed a screening session on the floor of the 10th Senate assembly on Thursday.

Born in 1978, Ude previously served as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Enugu State.

During the screening, senators questioned him on national and diplomatic issues, including Nigeria’s response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent threats.

Responding, Ude said President Bola Tinubu was managing the situation through diplomatic channels, describing it as “a matter of diplomacy rather than law.”

During his address, he argued that the success of separating the offices of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice depends on the integrity and independence of the officeholder.

Satisfied with his responses, the Senate asked him to take a bow and subsequently confirmed his appointment.

Ude’s confirmation follows the resignation of Uche Nnaji, the former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, who stepped down amid a certificate scandal.

TVC previously reported that President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate seeking approval for the appointment of Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Udeh is the current attorney-general and commissioner of justice in Enugu state.

The President’s letter seeking approval was read at plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.