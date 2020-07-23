The Senate’s Adhoc Committee probing the alleged financial recklessness in the Niger Delta Development commission has asked the Interim Management committee to refund the sum of 4.9 billion Naira to the accounts of the NDDC.

A break down of the money spent by the IMC which is labeled as an Extra Budgetary Expenditure includes the Covid 19 relief fund , lassa fever kit, scholarship grants , overseas travels , historically contracts and obligations and other expenses which were not captured in the NDDC’S Budget.

The Directive is contained in the Committee’s report submitted to the parliament, revealing frivolous spendings and Financial recklessness by the IMC.

The Report recommends the dissolution of the Interim Management committee and the reconstitution of a new Management board by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lawmakers have also appealed for the quick adoption of these recommendations to relief the sufferings of people in the Niger Delta region.