The Nigerian Senate has commenced a 5 day interactive session to review Revenue projections contained in the 2021 -2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and the Fiscal Strategy Paper, ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s presentation of the 2021 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly.

At the Opening ceremony Chairman of the Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon told the Invited Ministries , Departments and Agencies that the Committee will not entertain any attendance by proxy.

He says only head of MDA’s and Chief Executive Officers of government invited are expected to appear before it or its appearance will be considered null and void.

The chairman of the committee says the refusal by any of the invited agencies will attract a Zero budget for such agencies.