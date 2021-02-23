The Nigerian Senate has asked president Buhari to post the ex-service chiefs who have now been confirmed as ambassadors Designate to insurgency prone neighboring countries.

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan said this at plenary during the confirmation of the nomination of Ex-service chiefs as non career ambassadors.

The Senate’s action follows the recommendations of its Committee’s report on foreign affairs to confirm the nominees after their screening.

However, the Deputy minority leader, Eyinayan Abaribe was the lone voice who questioned the capabilities of the nominees.

According to the lawmaker there is a pending petition against the nominees on Senate’s past resolutions for their removal while working as service chiefs.