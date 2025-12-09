The Senate on Tuesday approved President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s request to deploy Nigerian troops to the Republic of Benin as part of a peace mission aimed at restoring democratic order and stabilising the country. The approval came after lawmakers considered the President’s letter during the Commi...

The Senate on Tuesday approved President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s request to deploy Nigerian troops to the Republic of Benin as part of a peace mission aimed at restoring democratic order and stabilising the country.

The approval came after lawmakers considered the President’s letter during the Committee of the Whole at plenary.

In the letter, read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Tinubu urged the Senate to endorse the deployment, noting that Nigerian troops were needed to support efforts to reinstate constitutional governance following a recent coup attempt in Benin.

The request formalises a deployment that began on Sunday, when members of the Nigerian Armed Forces were dispatched to assist Beninese authorities after a group of soldiers attempted to overthrow the government.

In the letter titled, “Deployment of Nigerian troops to the Republic of Benin for a peace mission”, Tinubu cited Section 5(5), Part 2 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and stated that, following consultation with the National Defence Council, he sought the Senate’s consent for the deployment.

“This request is made further to a request received from the Government of Benin Republic for the exceptional and immediate provision of air support by the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Distinguished Senate may wish to note that the Government of the Republic of Benin is currently faced with an attempted unconstitutional seizure of power and disruption and destabilization of democratic institutions.

“The situation as reported by the Government of Benin requires urgent external intervention.

“The Distinguished Senate considers the close ties of brotherhood and friendship which exist between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin, as well as the principles of collective security upheld within ECOWAS.

“It is our duty to provide the support as requested by the Government of the Republic of Benin.”

After reading the letter, Akpabio referred the President’s request for consent to the Committee of the Whole for immediate action.