Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the Obajana Division, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and Fulani Vigilantes, have successfully rescued three kidnapped victims from Ankomi forest in Kogi State.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Kogi State Command, William Aya, the victims were rescued unhurt following a fierce gun battle between the joint security team and the kidnappers. The hoodlums, overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the operatives, abandoned their captives and fled the scene with gunshot injuries.

The victims were identified as Musa Abdullahi from Mangu LGA of Plateau State, Abdulazeez Adamu from Okene in Kogi State, and Yusuf Ibrahim from Zaria LGA of Kaduna State.

Investigations revealed that Abdullahi and Adamu were abducted on May 15, 2025, from a J5 vehicle along Osara Road while travelling from Ekpoma, Edo State, to Jos, Plateau State. Yusuf Ibrahim, the third victim, was kidnapped from a trailer at the same location and date.

Commending the gallantry of the joint team, the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, CP Miller Dantawaye, reassured the public of the Command’s resolve, in synergy with other security agencies, to rid the state of all forms of criminality.

The Command also urged residents of adjoining communities to report anyone seen with suspicious gunshot wounds seeking medical attention to the nearest security formation.