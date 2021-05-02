Security operatives have foiled armed bandits attack on Zamfara community, killed an unspecified number of armed bandits and recovered at least three hundred rustled cattle.

The Community is Kuraje near Rijiyar Tasar Dawa in Gusau Local government area of the state

Governor Bello Matawalle confirmed the attack via his twitter handle.

He said the attack was foiled early hours of Sunday by a combined team of security operatives working to keep peace in the area

The governor noted that the cattle will be handed over to the owners

Mr Matawalle commended the gallantry of the troops towards restoring peace in Zamfara and the country at Large.

Communities in Zamfara state has in recent times suffered attacks by armed Bandits leading to the loss of lives.