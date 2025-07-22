The ongoing offensive against criminal elements in the state has resulted in another mass arrest of several outlaws who were involved in recent security breaches in Edu and Patigi Local Government Areas of the state....

A government official said more than 15 criminals, including an outlaw named Tambaya, have been arrested in the new security clampdown in the area.

“Tambaya was the major mastermind of the recent attack on security forces and vigilante in Gada, Lafiagi. Tambaya and eight others were arrested in one encounter with the security forces, while several of his gang members were eliminated,” the official said.

“During the operation, we rescued two victims of their criminality and recovered N11m, which is apparently proceeds of crime.”

The crackdowns on the criminals were at the instance of the state government in partnership with the Office of the National Security Adviser, state security commanders, and local vigilante.