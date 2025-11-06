Security personnel have been deployed at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Anambra State to supervise the distribution of election materials to local government areas ahead of the polls. The deployment is aimed at ensuring the safe and orderly handling of sensitive election logistics and preventi...

Security personnel have been deployed at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Anambra State to supervise the distribution of election materials to local government areas ahead of the polls.

The deployment is aimed at ensuring the safe and orderly handling of sensitive election logistics and preventing any interference, theft, or tampering during the transfer process.

Reports says that the measure underscores the commitment to a secure and credible electoral exercise in the state.