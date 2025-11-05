With just days to the Anambra governorship election, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has deployed 500 personnel to support security operations in the State....

Addressing the officers before their departure, Commissioner of Police Baba Azare charged them to uphold integrity and professionalism as they carry out their duties.

He reminded them that their conduct will reflect not only on the Force, but also on the unity and peace of the country.

He says the directive of the IGP is to ensure a safe conduct of the elections.

CP Azare also issued a stern warning officers who compromise their duties will face appropriate sanctions.