Saudi Arabian authorities have released three Nigerian pilgrims who were detained in Jeddah for more than four weeks over alleged drug trafficking.

The freed Nigerians are Mrs Maryam Hussain Abdullahi, Mrs Abdullahi Bahijja Aminu and Mr Abdulhamid Saddieq.

They were arrested in August after travelling on Ethiopian Airline flight ET940 from Kano to Jeddah for the lesser hajj.

Their release followed weeks of sustained diplomatic and operational interventions led by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd.), in close collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC).

Marwa said the breakthrough was made possible by the direct support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the coordinated efforts of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN); and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Investigations by the NDLEA revealed that a syndicate operating at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, had tagged bags containing illicit drugs with the names of the unsuspecting pilgrims.

The probe led to the arrest of 55-year-old suspected kingpin Mohammed Ali Abubakar, alias Bello Karama, and three accomplices — Celestina Emmanuel Yayock, Abdulbasit Adamu Sagagi and Jazuli Kabir — including airline officials allegedly behind the shipment.

Charges have since been filed against them.

Armed with the findings and evidence to prove the pilgrims’ innocence, Marwa personally engaged his Saudi counterpart at multiple levels, insisting on fair treatment in line with President Tinubu’s directive that no Nigerian should suffer unjustly abroad.

One of the pilgrims was freed on Sunday, 14 September, while the remaining two were released on Monday, 15 September 2025.

Expressing gratitude over the development, Marwa commended the Saudi authorities for upholding the Memorandum of Understanding between NDLEA and GDNC on collaboration.

He also praised President Tinubu and the Nigerian officials who backed the efforts.