Former Senate President Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh (Dr.) Muhammad Bashir Salihu, describing the late cleric as a towering figure whose life was defined by scholarship, devotion to Allah, and selfless service to the Muslim...

Former Senate President Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh (Dr.) Muhammad Bashir Salihu, describing the late cleric as a towering figure whose life was defined by scholarship, devotion to Allah, and selfless service to the Muslim community.

In a statement on Monday and signed by his Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, Saraki noted that Sheikh Salihu’s more than four decades of continuous leadership on the mimbar transformed him into a moral compass and spiritual authority, whose influence extended beyond the Ilorin Emirate and Kwara State.

On behalf of his family, Saraki extended heartfelt condolences to the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari; the immediate family of the late Chief Imam; the Council of Ulama, Alfas, and Imams in Kwara State and beyond; and the entire people of the Ilorin Emirate.

He said: “The late Chief Imam served diligently as the spiritual head of Ilorin and as Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Ulama, Alfas and Imams, guiding generations with wisdom, clarity, and uncommon humility. From the pulpit, his sonorous voice consistently called the faithful to righteousness, peace, discipline, and communal harmony. His sermons and teachings further strengthened Ilorin’s historic reputation as a bastion of Islamic theology, jurisprudence, moderation, and intellectual excellence.”

READ ALSO: Kwara Gov Mourns Death of Ilorin Chief Imam

Saraki highlighted the late Imam’s role as a teacher, mentor, and father-figure, stating: “A worthy heir to a noble lineage of Islamic scholarship, Sheikh (Dr.) Muhammad Bashir Salihu embodied the finest values of Ilorin’s spiritual heritage. His life reflected piety, loyalty, diligence, and a deep respect for knowledge. Beyond his role as Chief Imam, he was a teacher, mentor, and father-figure to many, shaping minds and character through learning and exemplary conduct. His leadership fostered unity within the Ilorin Emirate and strengthened the harmonious relationship between the Emirate Council and the Islamic community.”

Recalling his personal relationship with Sheikh Salihu, Saraki said the late Chief Imam had been a source of prayers, counsel, and moral support during critical moments in his public service.

He noted that both his family and his late father, Oloye (Dr.) Abubakar Olusola Saraki, had benefited immensely from the cleric’s guidance and goodwill.

As the community mourns, Saraki urged the Ilorin Emirate and the wider Muslim Ummah to take solace in the enduring legacy left behind by the late Chief Imam: “A life devoted to Allah, service to humanity, the propagation of knowledge, and the nurturing of future generations of scholars and professionals. His works and teachings will continue to inspire generations yet unborn.”

He concluded with a prayer: “May Almighty Allah (SWT) forgive the shortcomings of the departed scholar, accept his decades of service as acts of ibadah, grant him Al-Jannatul Firdaus, and comfort the Ilorin Emirate, his family, and the entire Muslim Ummah. Ameen.”