Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has arrived Badagry to inaugurate seven new roads.



The network of roads include Aradagun-Mosafejo-Ilado-Imeke Road, Samuel Ekundayo Road, Hospital Road and Four others.

The roads located across Badagry Local Government and Olorunda Local Council Development Areas will unlock the tourism potential of Badagry.

In recent months, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has handed over 39 roads and 5 bridges to enhance trade and commerce, boost multimodal transportation and open up remote areas in the state.

Badagry is one of Lagos’ rural areas that is rich in history, culture, tourism and natural resources.