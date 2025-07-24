Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has unveiled a new book written by His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, the Oniru of Iruland, as part of celebrations marking the monarch’s 55th birthday....

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has unveiled a new book written by His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, the Oniru of Iruland, as part of celebrations marking the monarch’s 55th birthday.

The book, titled From City to Megacity: A Memoir of Lagos Urbanisation (1999–2023), was launched at a high-profile event in Lagos and focuses on key sectors such as agriculture, housing, transportation, security, and the environment.

Governor Sanwo-Olu was represented at the ceremony by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, who described the 465-page publication as a vital contribution to urban policy discourse in Lagos.

The memoir offers a firsthand account of Lagos’ transformation over the past two decades, drawing on Oba Lawal’s extensive public service career.

The monarch served as Aide-de-Camp and Escort Commander to then-Governor Bola Tinubu from 1999 to 2007, before holding several roles including Senior Special Assistant and Commissioner in the Ministries of Agriculture and Housing under Governors Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode.

Former Governor Fashola, who endorsed the book, said it chronicles Lagos’ evolution from a bustling city into a modern megacity, capturing pivotal events, governance challenges, and key milestones.

“This book is not just a memoir; it is a reflection of the strategic development and sustained progress Lagos has witnessed,” Fashola said.

The event was also marked by colourful displays of Yoruba culture and tradition, with Oba Lawal’s regal entrance highlighting the vibrancy of Iru Kingdom’s heritage.

Among dignitaries present were current and former Lagos State commissioners, traditional rulers, and high-ranking government officials, including Obafemi Hamzat and Babatunde Fashola.

Oba Lawal expressed gratitude to those who have supported his journey in public service and on the throne, dedicating the book to the resilient spirit of Lagosians and the continuous progress of the state.