Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commended the peaceful conduct of the 2025 Lagos State Chairmanship and Councillorship elections, describing the process as smooth and well-organized. The Governor made this known after casting his vote alongside his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, at Ward 06, Okepopo East, on Lagos Island.

Voting and accreditation began promptly at 8:00 a.m. in the Governor’s home ward, one of 376 electoral wards across the state. Senior citizens were among the first to arrive, setting the tone for a day largely characterized by calmness and civic responsibility. Among the 624 registered voters at the unit were the Governor and the First Lady, who both completed the process within three minutes.

Speaking to the press shortly afterward, Governor Sanwo-Olu applauded the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for its role in ensuring a seamless process, adding that the conduct of the election reflects the state’s growing democratic maturity.

“Local government elections are the closest form of governance to the people,” the Governor said. “What we are witnessing today is a clear sign that Lagosians are committed to grassroots development and participatory democracy.”

In Epe, Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat also cast his ballot at Polling Centre 002, Ward D, Oke Balogun, where he praised the peaceful and organized conduct of the polls. He noted the impressive turnout in most polling units across the area and encouraged voters to remain orderly and cooperate with electoral officials.

“I’m impressed by the coordination. It’s been free, fair, and peaceful so far,” Hamzat remarked. “It’s our collective duty to ensure the process continues smoothly across all communities.”

Also participating in the exercise was the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, who cast his vote at Mercy Eneli Polling Unit 014 alongside his mother. His presence further underscored the importance of the local council elections in shaping effective representation at the grassroots level.

Across Lagos, the election day has remained largely incident-free, with security agencies maintaining a visible presence to safeguard the process. LASIEC officials reported timely arrivals in most LGAs, although some minor delays were recorded earlier in the day in areas like Ikeja and Oriade.

Voting is scheduled to end by 3:00 p.m., after which vote counting will commence at polling units.

With high-profile participation and largely peaceful proceedings, today’s local government elections in Lagos are being viewed as a step forward in strengthening democratic governance at the grassroots level.