Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced a wide range of donations to the Nigerian Legion as part of activities marking the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The support package includes N100 million in cash, four two-bedroom apartments located in Ajara, two utility vehicles, four cows, 500 bags of rice and other food items for members of the Nigerian Legion and families of fallen servicemen.

The donations were unveiled on Monday during the State Executive Council meeting at Lagos House, Ikeja, where the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem Appeal Fund was formally launched.

In a statement issued by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu said the Emblem Appeal, held ahead of the January 15, 2026 commemoration, has become an enduring national tradition and a solemn responsibility.

The governor said remembering fallen soldiers and caring for those who returned from service with injuries was both a moral and constitutional obligation.

“It is customary to accede to the yearly requests of the Nigerian Legion. We promise to continue to support the Nigerian Legion, Lagos State Council, in demonstrating our gratitude for the services rendered for the continued existence of the sovereignty of Nigeria.

“Our sovereignty as a nation exists because of these brave men and women. The Emblem Appeal is a responsibility we owe to those who laid down their lives for Nigeria and to those who returned with life-changing injuries. We must remember them in real and tangible ways.

“This is our way of saying thank you for the sacrifices that allow all of us to live in a free and united country,” he said.

Earlier, the Commandant of the Lagos State Council of the Nigerian Legion, Akeem Wolimoh, praised the governor and the state government for their consistent support over the years.

He said previous interventions by the state government had significantly improved the welfare of Legion members, adding that several dependants had benefited from skills acquisition and empowerment programmes facilitated by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, as well as other state ministries, departments and agencies.

The Emblem Appeal launch was attended by Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Secretary to the State Government, Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Head of Service, Bode Agoro; Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde; members of the State Executive Council; and officials of the Nigerian Legion.

Also present were the Commander of Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja, Air Commodore M. A. Imam; Commander of 9 Brigade, T. A. Lagbaja Cantonment, Ikeja, Brigadier-General A. O. Owolabi; Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh; and other senior officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces.