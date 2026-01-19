Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has defended the ongoing demolition of structures in the Makoko waterfront community, emphasising that the action is necessary to protect lives and property. Speaking on Monday after signing the N4.4 trillion 2026 appropriation bill into law, the governor said...

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has defended the ongoing demolition of structures in the Makoko waterfront community, emphasising that the action is necessary to protect lives and property.

Speaking on Monday after signing the N4.4 trillion 2026 appropriation bill into law, the governor said the demolitions were aimed at clearing structures encroaching on power-line setbacks and other critical urban infrastructure.

“The safety of lives and property is paramount and must be safeguarded. I just explained to you that a tanker carrying 33,000 litres of fuel fell on a bridge and spilt fuel, and over 100 people were there scooping it. We had to deploy our first responders to address the situation. If anything had happened, this is not what we would be talking about,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He continued: “It’s a similar thing we’re doing in Makoko. Of what interest would it be for the government to demolish anyone’s structure if not for the overall safety of citizens?”

The governor noted that many residents had built shanties under high-tension wires, creating potential hazards.

“What we are doing is not demolishing the whole of Makoko. We are clearing areas to ensure they do not encroach on the Third Mainland Bridge and to keep residents away from high-tension lines,” he explained.

Sanwo-Olu also criticised some local and international NGOs for allegedly exploiting the situation.

“We are aware that some local and international NGOs want to profit from this. They make so much money from international donors and have asked for large grants concerning these areas, only to cover their own falsehoods and the fact that they have not done what they promised. That is why they are shouting and crying more than the bereaved,” he said.

The governor stressed that the government had been engaging with stakeholders for over two years and would not stand by while potential disasters loomed.

To mitigate the impact on affected residents, Sanwo-Olu announced the rollout of palliative measures, relocation options, and financial support. “By the way, I’ve instructed both the local government and the relevant ministries to see how they can provide additional support, palliatives, relocation options, and grants for some of these people, just to show compassion,” he said.

Makoko, a densely populated waterfront settlement, has long faced threats of eviction due to its informal status and proximity to key urban infrastructure.

Previous demolitions in the area and other waterfront communities have drawn criticism from rights groups and civil society organizations over the lack of resettlement plans and the disruption of livelihoods.