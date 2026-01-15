Protesters have stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly, blocking part of the road to protest against the Lagos State Government’s ongoing demolition of buildings in the Makoko area of the State....

Protesters have stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly, blocking part of the road to protest against the Lagos State Government’s ongoing demolition of buildings in the Makoko area of the State.

The demonstrators, made up of affected residents, appealed to the Lagos State Government to restrict the demolition exercise to a 100-metre limit.

They warned that the wider operation would leave many families homeless.

They also urged the State government to spare their homes, saying the demolitions in Makoko is destroying livelihoods and threatening the welfare of their families.

The protest is still ongoing as of the time of this report and is in response to the decision by the Lagos State Government To demolish buildings in the communicated situated in the Lagos mainland bordering the Lagoon.