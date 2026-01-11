The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army for its unwavering commitment to ensuring peace, safety, and security of lives and property across the state. The Governor made this commendation during the Combined 2025 West African Social Activities (...

The Governor made this commendation during the Combined 2025 West African Social Activities (WASA) of Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army, Nigerian Army Engineers, and 9 Brigade Nigerian Army, held at the 9 Brigade Parade Ground, TA Lagbaja Cantonment, Ikeja, Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Toyin Akinmade Ayinde, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to enable them operate more effectively, particularly under the auspices of Operation MESA.

Sanwo-Olu described WASA as an enduring cultural legacy dating back to the era of the West African Frontier Force, introduced to promote unity, camaraderie, and esprit de corps among troops and their families.

The Governor further noted that troops of the 81 Division, like their counterparts nationwide, have been involved in numerous operations, training activities, and internal security engagements.

Sanwo-Olu emphasised that WASA provides a well-deserved opportunity for personnel to unwind and celebrate the achievements of the year with their loved ones.