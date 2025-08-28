The Kebbi State Government has confirmed the appointment of Sanusi Mikail Sami, popularly known as Sami Gomo III, as the new Emir of Zuru....

The Kebbi State Government has confirmed the appointment of Sanusi Mikail Sami, popularly known as Sami Gomo III, as the new Emir of Zuru.

The announcement was made on Thursday at the Zuru Emir’s Palace by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abubakar Garba Dutsin-Mari, alongside Commisioner for information and culture Yakubu Ahmad who also presented the official letter of appointment signed by Governor Nasir Idris.

According to the Commissioner, the appointment followed the submission of three names by the Zuru Emirate Council’s Kingmakers in line with constitutional provisions.

Governor Idris, exercising his statutory powers, approved the selection of Sanusi Mikail Sami as the new Emir.

Earlier, the Sarkin Wasagu, Muktari Musa, who had served as Acting Emir since the passing of the late Emir Muhammad sani Sami, received the new Emir and welcomed dignitaries and guests to the palace.

In his acceptance speech, the Emerging Emir expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah and Governor Idris for the confidence reposed in him.

He called on the people of Zuru Emirate to remain peaceful, loyal, and united, assuring them of inclusive leadership and an open-door policy.

Emir Mikail Sami, also commended the Sarkin Wasagu for his stewardship during the transitional period and called for prayers and cooperation from his subjects to enable him to succeed in leading the Emirate.

The late Emir of Zuru, retired Major General Muhammad Sani Sami (Gomo II), passed away recently in London and was buried at his residence in Zuru last friday.