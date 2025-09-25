William Saliba has agreed terms on a new five-year contract at Arsenal. Saliba, after an impressive season and establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s best centre-backs during his time at the club, featured in all 38 top-flight games in the 2023/24 campaign and missed only three ma...

William Saliba has agreed terms on a new five-year contract at Arsenal.

Saliba, after an impressive season and establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s best centre-backs during his time at the club, featured in all 38 top-flight games in the 2023/24 campaign and missed only three matches last season.

The 24-year-old centre-back had entered the final two years of his contract but is due to commit to the Gunners until June 2030.

The Frenchman is set to join fellow defender Gabriel Magalhaes, plus academy products Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly, in committing to new Arsenal contracts in 2025.

Saliba had to endure a three-year wait after joining the club in the summer of 2019 before finally making his competitive debut for Arsenal at the start of the 2022/23 season. Since breaking into the first team, the defender has featured 139 times in all competitions, netting seven goals.

TVC previously reported that despite their campaign being marred by numerous injuries, Arsenal received a moment of relief during their 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Port Vale. Crucially, the match ended with the team picking up no new injuries.

Following the match, Mikel Arteta confirmed the squad had emerged unscathed, suffering no fresh injuries. This update is a considerable boost for the team, especially given the scale of player absences that continue to affect their season, according to Goal.com.