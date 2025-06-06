The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle has arrived his home town, Maradun in Zamfara state.

The minister landed at the Sultan Abubakar International Airport, Sokoto alongside his wife Aisha after visiting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Wife Sen. Oluremi Tinubu at their residence in Lagos

At the Sultan Abubakar International Airport, Sokoto, The Minister was received by the GOC 8 Division, Sokoto, his adviser on Political Matters Ibrahim Danmalikn Gidan Goga, former PPS Lawal Maradun, Political leaders and a host of others.

The former Zamfara state Governor who now serve as Minister in the Tinubu’s administration observed the Eid prayer with President Bola Tinubu, The National Security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Lagos state Deputy Governor,Obafemi Hamzat among other dignitaries

Arriving in Maradun, Matawalle was received by mamout Crowd of supporter and party faithfuls chanting and singing songs “Baba Ya Dawo, Matawalle Namune, Zamfara Sai Dodo and others

The minister is in his hometown to spent the Sallah break with family and relations

Matawalle is also expected to meet with some of his political aides, party leaders, supporters and stakeholders.