A Ukrainian official has identified the three children who were killed after Russia’s aerial attack overnight.

Deputy foreign minister Mariana Betsa said the victims were siblings Stanislav, aged eight, Tamara, 12, and Roman, 17.

They were killed in the Zhytomyr region, west of Kyiv.

The siblings are among at least 12 civilians who died after Russia launched nearly 300 drones and 69 missiles at Ukraine.

Ms Betsa sent her “deepest condolences to the family of the children”