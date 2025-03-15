A virtual summit on the war in Ukraine is being held in the UK.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer says the Russian President, Vladimr Putin cannot be allowed to play games with the peace negotiation process.

About 25 leaders, including European partners, the EU commission, Nato, Ukraine and Canada, are expected to be in attendance at the ‘coalition of the willing’ meeting.

The U.S secretary of state accused the Russian leader of “trying to delay” an agreement, emphasizing that Putin “cannot be allowed to play games” with the peace negotiation process.

He also adds that Mr Putin will have to come to the table ‘”sooner or later”.

Starmer pushed for further backing for Ukraine and called for more pressure on Russia.

The aim of the summit is for Europe to persuade the US to “guarantee Ukraine’s security in the future”.

Earlier this week, Putin set out conditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine, but the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called his response “manipulative”

Also this week, US President Donald Trump said he held “good and productive” discussions with President Putin during talks in Moscow.