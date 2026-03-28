Two rooms have been destroyed in a fire outbreak at a six-room bungalow located at Danialu Alapata Compound, off Gaa-Akanbi area in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. The fire, which broke out in the early hours of Saturday at about 2:11 a.m., affected part of the residential building, consuming two…...

Two rooms have been destroyed in a fire outbreak at a six-room bungalow located at Danialu Alapata Compound, off Gaa-Akanbi area in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.



The fire, which broke out in the early hours of Saturday at about 2:11 a.m., affected part of the residential building, consuming two of the six rooms before emergency responders arrived.

The Kwara State Fire Service, however, swiftly intervened and successfully contained the blaze, preventing it from spreading to other sections of the building and nearby properties.

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A preliminary investigation, according to the Kwara State Fire Service, attributes the cause of the fire to a power surge, which ignited combustible materials within the affected rooms.

The Director of the Kwara State Fire Service, Alabi Muhammed, has advised residents to take precautionary measures, including installing surge protectors, avoiding electrical overload, and ensuring regular inspection of wiring by qualified professionals.

He also urged residents to switch off electrical appliances when not in use, especially during unstable power supply, and to promptly report fire incidents to enable a quick response.

The Kwara State Fire Service reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.